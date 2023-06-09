Viral Video: Call El-rufai To Order – Kaduna Catholic Priests Tell Tinubu, Sani

Following a viral video of the former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai in which he explained his reason for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna, Catholic priests across the state have called on President Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Uba Sani to call the former governor to order.

The Catholic priests, composed of Diocesan Reverend Fathers from Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna Diocese, called on the two leaders to call el-Rufai to order before he plunges the nation into religious crisis.

The priests said they expected Sani to use his good office to correct the fallacies that the former governor’s actions and comments have created and propagated in the state in the past eight years.

In an open letter to Sani yesterday, entitled: ‘On the Public Declaration of Islamic Political Supremacism by Ex-Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Implications on Dialogue and Peace, Call for Your Public Stance’, the priests under the aegis of Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna State chapter, said Sani must make his official position on el-Rufai’s inciting utterances known to the public because the governor was at the event where El-Rufai made the declaration.

The open letter was copied the Presidency, Aso Rock Villa, the three Catholic Bishops of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria; Archbishop Matthew Man’oso Ndagoso, Bishop Julius Yaku- bu Kundi and Very Rev. Fr. Michael Kagarko respectively.

The open letter, jointly signed by NCDPA chairmen of Kaduna Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Joseph Gandu, Kafanchan Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Douglas Rock, and Zaria Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Samuel Ameh read in part:, “With consternation and utter disillusionment, we watched the now viral video clip in which the former governor, Nasir el-Rufai, while addressing a group of Islamic clerics with you sitting by his side, made comments that objectively amount to a divisive, bigoted, hateful and completely unstatesmanlike declaration of Islamic political supremacism in Kaduna State and Nigeria.