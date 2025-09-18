Viral Gun Video: Police Clear Pastor Adefarasin Of Wrongdoing

The Police Command in Lagos has said that there are “no sufficient grounds” to proceed with the case involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin, senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, who was seen with a gun-like object.

A statement yesterday by Abimbola Adebisi, the Lagos Police spokesperson, said the Command has decided to discontinue the case involving Adefarasin.

In a video that appeared online in June, the cleric was seen pointing a gunlike object at a content creator while driving in Lagos.

The video triggered a backlash on social media as many Nigerians criticised the cleric for holding a gun-like object. The cleric, however, denied carrying a firearm.