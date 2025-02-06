Viral Fishpie Seller Accuses Gehgeh Of Living Fake Lifestyle

Share

The viral fishpie seller, Alax Elvasam, on Wednesday warned self-proclaimed financial expert, GehGeh, while accusing him of living a fake lifestyle.

Alax’s accusation comes following recent evidence debunking GehGeh’s claim of acquiring a G-Wagon.

In a video shared online, Alax issued a stern warning to GehGeh, urging him to refrain from criticizing him online.

READ ALSO:

He expressed his outrage towards GehGeh, citing his recent claim of acquiring a G-Wagon, contradicted by a series of evidence that surfaced online. Speaking further, Alax threatened to take severe action over GehGeh’s failure to comply with his warning to cease criticizing him online. He said: “Don’t you ever speak ill about me because when I grow angry, you will never ever like me”. Watch him speak below:

Share

Please follow and like us: