Viral Fishpie Seller Accuses Gehgeh Of Living Fake Lifestyle

The viral fishpie seller, Alax Elvasam, on Wednesday warned self-proclaimed financial expert, GehGeh, while accusing him of living a fake lifestyle.
Alax’s accusation comes following recent evidence debunking GehGeh’s claim of acquiring a G-Wagon.
In a video shared online, Alax issued a stern warning to GehGeh, urging him to refrain from criticizing him online.
He expressed his outrage towards GehGeh, citing his recent claim of acquiring a G-Wagon, contradicted by a series of evidence that surfaced online.
Speaking further, Alax threatened to take severe action over GehGeh’s failure to comply with his warning to cease criticizing him online.
He said: “Don’t you ever speak ill about me because when I grow angry, you will never ever like me”.
