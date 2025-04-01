Violent Crimes: We Have Intensified Internal Security Operations Nationwide – FHQ

Share

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, said it has “intensified its efforts to combat kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes across the country”.

Specifically, the Police revealed that criminal networks were being dismantled through decisive nationwide operations, among other security measures employed to deny enemies of the state freedom of action. A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olu muyiwa Adejobi, read:

“In a coordinated series of raids throughout the first quarter of 2025, the Force has delivered crippling blows to organised crime, rescuing victims, apprehending key suspects, and seizing a cache of weapons and illicit funds, marking significant escalation in the fight against criminal elements threatening the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

“Most recent of these operations were in Taraba State, where Police operatives attached to the State Command spearheaded one such successful operation on March 29th, 2025, along the Takum/Mararaba road.

“The operatives, in conjunction with other security agencies, swiftly responded to a kidnapping in progress at Muji Town. A fierce gun battle ensued, leading to the rescue of 20 kidnapped victims, alongside all the vehicles abandoned at the scene.

Two of the victims who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical care. “Meanwhile, in Kano State, a meticulous investigation was launched on March 8th, 2025, following the kidnapping of Dr. Muhammad Bello Yushau culminating in a series of arrests”.

It continued: “On March 18th and 19th, technical analysis led police operatives from the state AntiKidnapping Squad to apprehend Tukur Lawal a.k.a. Maikudi, along with accomplices Ado Usman, Sanusi Surajo, Habiba Shuaibu, and Ummulkhairi Ibrahim.

“In their possession, authorities recovered a locally made rifle and N4, 840, 000 in cash believed to be ransom money. The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family.

“Furthermore, in a separate operation, operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) acting on credible intelligence arrested one Kafinta Musa ‘m’ of Taraba State in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of firearms.

An AK-49 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition was seized during the arrest. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend remaining members of his criminal syndicate.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the officers involved in these daring operations for their bravery and professionalism. The Force urges continued cooperation from the public in providing timely information to aid in the fight against crime.

These successful operations underscore the dedication and joint commitment of the Nigeria Police Force and the good citizens of Nigeria to safeguard communities and ensure the safety and security of all.”

The Force also said it had rescued 21 kidnapped victims and recovered N4.8 million ransom, arms, and ammunition in a series of coordinated operations targeting criminal syndicates across the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

