Violence Rocks ADC Meeting In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into alleged political violence during a meeting hosted by the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) and had in attendance a former governor of the State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai.

Yesterday, pandemonium and chaos ensued at the official inauguration of an opposition political parties’ committee in Kaduna State.

Just as the meeting got underway, suspected political thugs stormed the venue, attacking those present and destroying properties.

The event was said to have in attendance some members of the ADC, a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress,(APC) and that of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party and Labour Party.

Shots were said to have been fired and some of those at the event were injured, with vehicles also destroyed.

Some of those, who attended the meeting condemned the attack, calling for political thuggery in the state to be brought to an end.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development and said investigations has commenced.

DSP Hassan said, the Command has commenced an extensive investigation into the alleged political violence meeting hosted by former Governor Nasir El Rufai and shooting incidents by political thugs and others.

He said: “The incident occurred after a political gathering purportedly organised by a political party, ADC Coalition, without prior notification to the Police and other relevant security agencies, despite repeated warnings and advices. The situation was further complicated by the presence of high-profile dignitaries in the state at the time.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the gathering led to a clash, during which thugs and political gangsters attached to the former Governor allegedly fired gunshots, causing chaos and disruption of public order, peace in the state,” adding that the police command has launched an inquiry from the ADC party secretariat to keep the records straight.”

The Command said investigation was ongoing, and anyone found culpable, irrespective of his personality and no matter how highly placed an individual is, if he acted contrary to the law he —will face the full weight of the law.

The Command warned that any hotel, event centre, or similar facility that permits political meetings or gatherings without prior notification to the Police or other relevant security agencies will equally be held liable.

“This measure is to ensure due process is followed and to prevent thugs or miscreants from hijacking such gatherings to cause mayhem or breakdown of law and order.

“In the interest of peace and public safety, the Command further announces that all such unauthorised gatherings are to be suspended until due process and proper security arrangements are ensured.”