Violence-Prone Benue Targets N3bn Monthly IGR

Benue State Commissioner for Finance Michael Oglegba has said the state is targeting N3 billion monthly as Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) this year.

Oglegba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state’s IGR has shored up since Governor Hyacinth Alia assumed office.

The commissioner said he discovered, on assumption of duty in the ministry, that the revenue being generated was between N600 million and N700 million monthly.

He, however, said in the last one year, the ministry was able to increase the revenue generation to about N2 billion per month.

Oglegba said: “We have a very ambitious plan, which is to still grow the revenue to more than N3 billion per month. “Doing so will enable us to pay salaries and pensions comfortably from the IGR, but this would require a lot of work from us.

“The revenue has grown not because new tax types were introduced; we simply blocked loopholes, thereby creating more money for the state, which is why we have been able to pay salaries consistently.”

