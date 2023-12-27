Violence must not be allowed to prevail –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday urged the Federal Government and the security agencies not to allow violence prevail in the country. CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement in Abuja described the loss of lives in Plateau communities as a devastating blow to the nation’s collective peace and unity.

He spoke while consoling families, friends and communities that tragically lost their loved ones in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV and Lisham Kwahasnat in Wase Local Government Area of the state. He said: “We stand with you at this time of grief; and our prayers go out to you for comfort and strength. We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. The burning down of houses, worship centres, and the destruction of property worth millions of naira is not only a criminal act, but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect. Such acts have no place in our society and must not be allowed to prevail.

“We commend the swift intervention of the military and the deployment of a joint police and military task force to restore peace and prevent further lawlessness in the affected communities. We recognise the efforts of Governor Caleb Mutfwang in calling for peace and unity amid such adversity. “However, while appreciating these immediate responses, we urge the security agencies to intensify their efforts in intelligence gathering and proactive interventions to pre-empt and forestall these types of dastardly acts in the future. Our people deserve to live in peace, and it is high time we moved from reactive to preventive measures.”