Violence In North Fuels Rise In Widows, Orphans – Group

The ongoing violence in northern Nigeria has led to a significant increase in the number of widows and orphans, with many families torn apart by senseless killings and attacks.

According to the Christian Care for Widows, Widowers, Orphans, and the Aged (CCWA), the region’s insecurity has resulted in a growing number of women losing their husbands, leaving them to care for their children alone.

The group highlighted the plumbing issue, with over 125,000 widows, orphans, and widows currently registered as members.

The CCWA National Coordinator, Alexandra Nathan, made this known at the press briefing held in Abuja in preparation for their Annual Convention and Exhibition themed “Embracing the Forgotten.

She lamented the impact of violence on families, saying many widows are struggling to make ends meet, while orphans are left without parental care and support.

The CCWA called for urgent action to address the crisis and provide support to affected families.

“The situation in the north is dire, with many communities displaced and vulnerable populations at risk. As the violence continues, the number of widows and orphans is expected to rise, highlighting the need for immediate intervention.”

The Christian Care for Widows, Widowers, Orphans, and the Aged (CCWA), a group focused on empowering vulnerable populations, also called on the Federal Government (FG) to partner with them in embracing forgotten widows, widowers, aged and the aged.

She informed that the initiative aims to provide support and solidarity to those in need while urging the FG to join them in their efforts to make a difference in the lives of widows and orphans, particularly those in IDP camps and struggling to make ends meet.

The partnership is expected to provide a platform for connection, empowerment, and celebration, showcasing the strengths and abilities of widows and orphans.

“Christian Care for Widows, as it was said, it’s a baby to our Mummy, Professor Deborah Ajakaye. Why do I say it’s a baby? A mother does not forget her child. She’s always there for her child, whether the child is good or bad.

” Her heartbeat, her dreams, everything has to do with widows and orphans. She started as an individual, helping other, families that have lost their husbands or their wives.

“Then it became the Christian Care we have now for widows and orphans, the aged. Her main focus is to bring these people to the limelight, so that people will know that there are people out there who need their support.

“These people have lost some of their houses, some of their farmlands, and then they are starting afresh.

“As human beings, our bodies, minds, and souls need support, and that’s where the seven core activities of CCWA are targeting, to make sure that in that organisation, all these three persons in one are supported.

“So these are the things that she has targeted all her resources to. She’s giving back all she has to widows and orphans. Mostly, her donors are relatives and friends, and that is why we are calling on the federal government and other stakeholders to support us in order to make more impact. ”

She noted that the group has not had a national program for seven years due to the security situation in the country.

“But it did not mean we are not doing anything. We still held Zonal annual conventions and exhibitions, which were glorious. The women were happy because they knew that there was a person somewhere in Abuja who cared about them.” She cleared.

She also stated that members of CCWA are taught skill acquisition to make them financially independent.

There are so many things we will gain by helping these neglected people of society.

Similarly, Adeola Bako, Member, CCWA Team Forum, noted that the founder, Professor Ajakaye, is doing. It’s an amazing thing.

“Ajakaye is reaching out to the widows. Reaching out to them financially, spiritually, and emotionally. Trying to empower them by teaching them skills. And giving a scholarship to their children.

In this way, she has wiped tears from their eyes. But one thing I noticed was, you know, with time going on and with the increase in the number of widows, finances were becoming an issue.

“And that’s why we need more people to partner with us in CCWA. In order to put smiles on the faces of these widows and their children. In order to empower them.”

She stressed that more people would be empowered with more partnerships.

“When we have partners, we’ll be able to do more than we are doing now. There are so many of their children who need more scholarships. And even they themselves, because when we train them in skills acquisition, sometimes we need equipment to give them. Like sewing machines, grinding machines, and some of those things. ”

The Chairman, Local Planning Committee for CCWA Annual Convention and Exhibition, Tina Ene Yao, stated that during the convention, all members will come to Abuja with their wares that are produced by them.

“It’s a platform for the government to get to know that these people exist. I’d really welcome government officials, well-wishers in the society, to come and see what these widows in their situation are still able to produce. And patronise them. By patronising them, you are empowering them to go back and do more.”