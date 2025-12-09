Violence: Fintiri Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Adamawa Community

Adamawa State Governor, Ah- madu Fintiri, yesterday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area, following Sunday’s fresh eruption of communal hostilities.

A Government House statement said the governor had instructed law enforcement officers to immediately move into the troubled communities.

The state government appealed to residents of Lamurde to remain peaceful and cooperate with the deployed personnel as efforts intensify to contain the situation and avert additional violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankwambo Morris, deployed additional officers to the troubled communities. In a statement, police spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that violent attacks erupted in Lamurde on Sunday night.

Nguroje added that more operational assets have been sent to monitor compliance and enforce the curfew “using all legal means,” in collaboration with sister security agencies.

He warned that the command will not allow miscreants or misguided elements to operate unchallenged, urging all officers deployed to Lamurde to conduct their operations strictly within the law.