Violence As Ukachukwu’s Thugs Block APC Accreditation In Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State descended into chaos on Saturday as thugs loyal to one of the aspirants, Nicholas Ukachukwu, violently disrupted the delegate accreditation process at the Beautiful Gate Hotel, Awka.

By 10:37 a.m., the hotel gate had reportedly been taken over by Ukachukwu’s private security operatives and suspected thugs, who, with apparent support from police personnel on the ground, began preventing accredited delegates without Ukachukwu’s campaign identification from accessing the venue.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the gate was barricaded, and only individuals carrying Ukachukwu-branded ID cards were allowed entry.

Delegates supporting other aspirants were turned away, harassed, and in some cases, physically assaulted.

One male delegate was visibly rough-handled by the attackers in full view of security personnel and other delegates.

The incident raised serious concerns about the integrity and fairness of the ongoing primary process.

“This is a serious matter,” said one observer, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns. It’s not just thuggery anymore; there appears to be active collusion with security forces meant to protect us.

“The APC leadership must act decisively to ensure the safety of delegates and uphold the credibility of the process. This kind of thuggery cannot be allowed to go unchecked.”

Disillusionment and anger spread rapidly among supporters of rival aspirants, many of whom were seen leaving the venue in frustration.

Our reporter spoke directly with Dr Valentine Oliobi, the Anambra State Publicity Secretary of the APC, who confirmed the troubling development.

“Yes, it is true. Delegates are being stopped at the gate by Nicholas Ukachukwu’s people, and the police are cooperating with them. It is not what the party stands for,” he said.

In a swift reaction, the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organization also condemned the violence and exclusionary tactics.

Speaking on behalf of Ozigbo, campaign spokesperson Ephraim Adiele decried what he called an attempt to “hijack the primary” through intimidation and force.

“We reject the politics of violence and call for a level playing field,” Adiele said.

“Clearly, Nicholas Ukachukwu is seeking to hijack the primary. It cannot stand. The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should act now to prevent crisis.”

At the time of this report, Nicholas Ukachukwu’s camp has not issued any public response to the accusations. The APC national leadership has also remained silent.

The unfolding events have cast a shadow over the integrity of the party’s primary process, which is considered pivotal in determining the APC’s fortunes ahead of the November 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Party stakeholders are now calling on the national leadership of the APC to urgently intervene, ensure the safety of delegates, and restore order to the accreditation and voting process before the situation spirals further out of control.

