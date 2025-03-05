Violations: FCCPC Files Charges Against MultiChoice

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has formally instituted legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, for violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, confirmed the charges in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that MultiChoice Nigeria was directed by the FCCPC on February 27, 2025, to maintain its current pricing structure for DStv and GOtv pending the conclusion of an examination of its proposed price hike.

However, despite this directive, the company proceeded with its price increase on March 1, 2025, in clear defiance of the Commission’s directive.

Following this blatant disregard for regulatory oversight, the FCCPC has filed charges against MultiChoice Nigeria and John Ugbe at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, on three counts of offences under the FCCPA 2018, specifically for willfully obstructing the Commission’s inquiry by implementing a price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)), impeding the ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the hike (Section 110), and attempting to mislead the Commission by proceeding with the increase without objection (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)).

The Commission views MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law.

By disregarding the FCCPC’s directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the Commission’s investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice has not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition.

In addition to these legal actions, the FCCPC is reviewing further enforcement measures, including sanctions, penalties, and regulatory interventions, to ensure compliance and accountability.

The FCCPC is committed to protecting Nigerian consumers from exploitative business practices and ensuring that dominant players in any sector adhere to fair market principles and legal compliance.

