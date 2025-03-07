Violation Of Standing Rules: Senate Suspends Akpoti-Uduaghan For 6 Months

Share

The Senate, yesterday, descended heavily on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, suspending her for a period of six months, for violating the rules of the Assembly during a recent sitting rearrangement in the chamber.

This was as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, made a passionate intervention through a motion to allow legislative aides of the suspended lawmaker, to continue to receive their salaries, which the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions earlier recommended to be withheld for the period of their principal’s suspension.

Presenting its report to the Senate in plenary, yesterday, the investigative committee recommended that Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, be suspended for six months for violating the Standing rules of the Senate on February 20, 2025.

As part of the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s salary and security details will be withdrawn, and she will be barred from accessing the National Assembly premises throughout the six months of her punishment.

Her office will also be locked, but her legislative aides will continue to receive their salaries during this period, following intervention made by Orji Uzor Kalu, who brought a motion to amend one of the recommendations that the salaries of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s aides be also stopped.

The Senate further ruled out reconsidering her suspension until the six-month duration elapsed or she submits a formal apology to the Senate.

According to the Committee, Akpoti-Uduaghan failed to adhere to Senate rules and also disregarded the Committee by refusing to honour its invitation on Wednesday.

Reading the Committee’s recommendations, Senator Imasuen said: “One, that the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of Senate standing rules, bringing the presiding officer and the entire Senate to public opprobrium.

“Two, that for the Senate to consider lifting or reducing the duration of the suspension, Natasha shall submit a written apology to the Senate before reconsideration. “Three, that the Senate suspend Natasha AkpotiUduaghan with effect from March 6, from all legislative activities.

“Four, that her office be locked up for the duration of her suspension and that she hand over all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“Five, that for the duration of her suspension, she must not be seen within the vicinity of the Senate or the National Assembly, including her staff.

“Six, that her salaries and allowances, including those of her legislative aides, be suspended and that all security details assigned to her be withdrawn for the period of her suspension.

“Seven, that during her suspension, she be barred from representing herself locally and internationally as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

After a debate on the report by senators, all the recommendations were adopted through a voice vote, with a slight amendment to the 6th recommendation, allowing Natasha’s aides to receive their salaries and allowances in order not to suffer vicariously.

After the adoption of the report, Akpoti-Uduaghan briefly interrupted the proceedings, saying the injustice against her won’t be sustained.

She was thereafter escorted out of the red chamber by the National Assembly’s internal security personnel, the Sergeant-atArms. Earlier, the senator resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary, this time on behalf of her constituents, led by Zubairu Yakubu.

After confirming that there were no legal obstacles, Akpabio directed her to formally lay the petition before the Senate.

The petition was then referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), with a mandate to report back within four weeks.

