Vinod Beat Youthful Talents To Emerge Obasa Cup Champion

Vinod Football Academy on Saturday defeated Youthful Talents Football Academy 4-2 on penalties, following a 0-0 draw in regulation time, to emerge winners of the maiden edition of Obasa Cup.

The Obasa Cup, which the final game took place at Anwar Islam Secondary School, Oniwaya Road, Agege, Lagos, was powered by Kings Sports International, in honour of the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Honourable Mudashiru Obasa.

Speaking at the event, Honourable Obasa expressed satisfaction with the organisation of the tournament, stating that the competition would be expanded beyond the Agege zone next year and make it a statewide competition.

He said that the Obasa Cup competition is one of the best ways to discover talents and save youths from moral decadence and social vices.

“I want to thank everyone for their contributions towards the success of this tournament,” the speaker said.

“I want to assure you that starting from next year, we will be doing it together. We would surely expand the scope beyond Agege and it is going to be a statewide activity. May God give us strength, give us life and give us good health.

“We have been doing this but we limited it to the school category but now it has been taken higher and we will do everything to support you.”

The winner of the tournament received N1.5m while 1st runners-up and 2nd runners-up went home with N1,000,000 and N500,000 respectively. 16 male grassroot football clubs participated in the competition.