Vinicius Sent Off As Bellingham Secure Late Comeback Win

Jude Bellingham has finally redeemed himself after missing a penalty by scoring a dramatic late winner, securing 10-man Real Madrid a 2-1 triumph over Valencia on Friday night.

The victory sent Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the top of La Liga, despite winger Vinicius Junior being sent off in the tense encounter.

Valencia had taken the lead through Hugo Duro, but Luka Modric equalised before Bellingham struck in stoppage time to complete Madrid’s comeback.

The game was packed with drama as Vinicius clashed with Valencia fans, the same supporters who racially abused him in 2022.

The Brazilian saw red after shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the neck, leaving Madrid down to ten men with just over ten minutes left.

Despite this setback, Bellingham assisted Modric’s 85th-minute goal, which gave Madrid renewed hope.

In the dying moments of added time, a defensive error from Valencia allowed Bellingham to seize the opportunity and fire home, extending Real Madrid’s lead to two points over Atletico Madrid, albeit having played a game more.

The match had originally been postponed due to severe flooding in the Valencia region in October.

Valencia, now 19th in the league, recently appointed Carlos Corberan as their new manager during the winter break.

The hosts initially showed promise, with Duro’s first-half strike putting them ahead after Thibaut Courtois saved Javi Guerra’s shot.

Real Madrid struggled to find their rhythm, and Bellingham’s missed penalty in the second half added to their frustration.

Replays showed Dimitrievski was off his line, but the officials missed it, leaving Madrid fuming.

Vinicius’ dismissal appeared to spell disaster, but Real’s resilience paid off. Bellingham’s late heroics, combined with Modric’s composure, snatched all three points.

Valencia remain four points adrift of safety and are winless in La Liga since November, adding pressure to Corberan’s tenure.

