Vinicius Junior Responds To Racism Chants

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has said that racism is ‘normal’ in La Liga after racism chants were allegedly aimed at him during their game at Valencia.

The game was paused just after the break as Vinicius pointed out to the referee those who were allegedly abusing him in the stands at the Mestalla.

The 22-year-old was then sent off for violent conduct in added time of Real’s 1-0 defeat following an altercation with striker Hugo Duro.

In a statement via Instagram, Vinicius jr said: “It wasn’t the first time, not the second, and not the third. Racism is normal in La Liga.

“The competition thinks it’s normal, so does the Federation, and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry.

“The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi, today belongs to the racists.

“A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and I love, but which accepted to export the image to the world from a racist country.

“Sorry for the Spaniards who do not agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

“And unfortunately with everything that happens on a weekly basis, I have no way to defend.

I agree. But I’m strong and will go to the fight against the racists. Even though it’s far from here.”

La Liga President Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius’ post on Twitter, by criticising the forward for “criticising and insulting” the league.

He tweeted: “Since those who should not explain to you what it is and what it can do (to) LaLiga in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself.

“Before criticising and insulting LaLiga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly Vinicius Junior.

“Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other’s competencies and the work we have been doing together.”

Valencia made a statement on their club website condemning what happened and saying what occurred at the stadium will be investigated.

“Valencia CF wishes to publicly condemn any type of insult, attack, or disqualification in football,” the statement read.

“The Club, in its commitment to the values of respect and sport, publicly reaffirms its position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums and regrets the events that occurred during the La Liga matchday 35 matches against Real Madrid.

“Although this is an isolated episode, insults to any player from the rival team have no place in football and do not fit in with the values and identity of Valencia CF.

“The Club is investigating what happened and will take the most severe measures. In the same way, Valencia CF condemns any offense and also requests the utmost respect for our fans.

“Apart from these isolated incidents, Valencia CF would like to thank the more than 46,000 fans for their assistance and support for the team in the game this Sunday, May 21.”