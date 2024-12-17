""" """

December 17, 2024
December 17, 2024
Vinicius Jr Wins FIFA Best Player Award

Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr, on Tuesday, announced as the Men’s Player of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards.

The 24-year-old was present in Doha to receive the prize during the ceremony.

Vinicius and his club teammates had boycotted this year’s Ballon d’Or event, where Manchester City’s Rodri claimed the award.

The Brazilian played a crucial role in Los Blancos’ 2023-24 season, which saw them secure both the Champions League and LaLiga titles.

He contributed 24 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Earlier in the evening, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

