Vinicius Opens Up About Fans’ Treatment At Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has opened up about feeling hurt and bewildered by the recent hostility he’s faced from his own fans, saying their treatment has left him both confused and saddened.

Despite an electrifying display in Tuesday’s 6-1 Champions League thrashing of Monaco, Vinicius Jr. still faces a degree of skepticism from some corners of the Bernabéu crowd.

The Brazilian was undoubtedly the star of the show, contributing a goal and three assists, yet the match opened under a familiar cloud of tension.

From the very first minutes, every touch from the 25-year-old drew audible whistles, a reaction that dates back to December and has intensified following Real Madrid’s recent Copa del Rey upset at the hands of second-tier Albacete.

After the final whistle, Vinicius opened up about the emotional toll the situation had taken on him. “It makes me very sad. I don’t want to be booed at home,” he admitted.

“In recent games, I haven’t felt comfortable because whenever I made a mistake, the fans would boo. They have every right—they pay for expensive tickets—but I just don’t understand it.

I do NOT want to be booed in my own home, where I feel at ease. I always give my all for this shirt and for a club that has given me so much.”

The tension with supporters comes at a delicate moment in Vinicius’ career. Reports indicate he recently told those close to him, “I won’t play where they don’t want me,” fueling speculation about a potential summer departure.

While his relationship with club president Florentino Pérez remains strong, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and subsequent tactical adjustments appear to have left Vinicius feeling less protected by the fanbase.