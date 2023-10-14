Vinicius Jr Names Jude Bellingham Best Player In Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr. has said that his club teammate, Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world, adding that the entire team loves him.

Speaking in an extensive interview on Saturday, the Brazil international shed light on several aspects like his thoughts on Bellingham, his role at Real Madrid, Juni Calafat, and his place among the veterans.

It’s no secret that Vinicius has formed quite a bond with Bellingham at Madrid and the feelings are actually mutual, with the duo absolutely loving playing alongside each other.

“Jude Bellingham is one of the best in the world and the entire team loves him. He scores goals and is happy,” he told L’Equipe.

“We are very happy that he has signed [for Real Madrid]. I saw him play and, as I want to share a team with the best, the insistence was obvious,” he added.

Over the years, Vinicius’ role at Real Madrid has evolved and the young has stepped up a notch since Karim Benzema’s departure.

While speaking about it, the player admitted that he is someone who needs to lift the players. There is indeed the evident pressure, but he is loving it.

“Of course, it has changed. I was a little boy when I signed with no responsibilities & now I have become the player who has to lift us up.

Calafat, who happens to be Real Madrid’s chief of scouts, was integral in the Los Blancos’ pursuit of Bellingham in the summer. When asked about him, the 23-year-old forward said,

“Juni Calafat knows that if I can help him a little, I will. I didn’t know Bellingham personally but I knew that other teams wanted him and I did the same as I did with Camavinga: I texted him for months and told him that Real Madrid is the best in the world.”

Lastly, the Brazil forward was also asked about his place and role in a dressing room that has leaders like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, to which he said,

“I speak but I know where I have to be. There is Kroos and Modrić. It’s more up to me to listen to them than for them to listen to me.

“I have more to learn from them than the other way around. These guys have won a lot during their careers. We try to follow in their footsteps,” he concluded.