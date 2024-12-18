Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Best Men’s Player Of The Year

Share

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr has been named the Men’s Player of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards. The 24-year-old and his club boycotted the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony after missing out to Manchester City’s Rodri – but he picked up this prize in Doha.

Vinicius played a key role in Real’s Champions League and La Liga-winning campaign in 2023-24, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists.

Earlier in the ceremony, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Women’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

This was the first time Vinicius has won the award and capped a happier finish to the season than October’s Ballon d’Or boycott. The Ballon d’Or and Fifa Best Awards are the two most prestigious in football.

