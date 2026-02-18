Vini Jr. Alleges Racial Abuse As Madrid Beat Benfica 1-0

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League playoff first leg on Tuesday night in Lisbon.

However, the match was overshadowed by fresh allegations of racial abuse involving Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior.

The Spanish side claimed a narrow advantage at the Estádio da Luz thanks to Vinícius’ second-half strike, which ultimately separated the teams in a tense encounter against a Benfica side.

The result gives Real Madrid the upper hand heading into the return leg in Spain, but the post-match discussion centred largely on the racism complaint that briefly halted proceedings.

The decisive moment on the pitch came shortly after the restart when Vinícius finished a swift Madrid counter-attack, curling the ball into the net to silence the home crowd.

The visitors managed the game professionally thereafter, limiting Benfica to few clear opportunities as they protected their lead.

However, celebrations were quickly replaced by concern when the Madrid forward alerted the referee to alleged racist abuse during an on-field exchange.

Referee François Letexier activated UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, bringing the match to a temporary halt while discussions took place among players and officials.

The stoppage lasted several minutes and created a tense atmosphere inside the stadium, with Madrid players visibly angered by the incident.

At one stage, there were indications the visitors were considering further action before play eventually resumed.

Vinícius, who has previously been the target of racist abuse during his career, appeared visibly affected during the delay. Reports from the match indicated he briefly sat away from teammates while officials worked through the protocol steps.

When play restarted, sections of the home crowd continued to jeer the Brazilian, further inflaming an already charged contest.

Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was among those seen defending his teammate during heated exchanges between the players, underlining the visitors’ collective frustration.

The incident added another flashpoint to a match that grew increasingly ill-tempered as it progressed.

Benfica’s difficult evening worsened late on when Mourinho was shown a red card in the 85th minute following protests toward the officials, leaving the Portuguese coach to watch the closing moments from the stands.

His dismissal capped a frustrating night for the hosts, who struggled to break down Madrid’s organised defence despite late pressure.

The episode once again places the spotlight on racism in European football and the effectiveness of existing measures designed to combat discrimination.

Vinícius has been one of the sport’s most vocal figures on the issue in recent years, repeatedly calling for stronger action from football authorities.

While Madrid will be satisfied with the away victory and clean sheet, attention in the coming days is expected to focus on whether UEFA opens a formal investigation into the alleged abuse.

The Spanish giants now return to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a slender advantage, but the controversy in Lisbon is likely to linger well beyond the final whistle.