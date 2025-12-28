The Vina Progressive Association (VPA) has commissioned a comprehensive renovation of classrooms and sanitary facilities at Zumratul Islamiyyah Primary School, Epe, Lagos State, as part of its commitment to improving education and supporting communities.

The project, which was officially commissioned on December 19, 2025, involved the renovation of 11 classroom blocks and toilet facilities, creating a more conducive learning environment for pupils of the school.

Speaking at the commissioning, the President of Vina Progressive Association, Olaniyi Adesanya, said the association’s work is driven by a strong sense of service to humanity.

“Our core mission is to help humanity. That is what we stand for. We have carried out several projects like this in different places, but this one is special to us,” Adesanya said.

“When we came here and saw the condition of the classrooms and facilities, we knew something had to be done. We are happy that, within the time available to us, we have been able to touch the lives of these children.

I am very sure this intervention will help them become better students and contribute positively to this country.” He added that the association is non-political and will continue to support education and humanitarian causes wherever there is need.

“We are here to see how things can be better in this part of the world. The government alone cannot do everything. People like you and me must continue to play our part to make things better, and we will continue to do more projects like this,” he said.