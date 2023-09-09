Villarreal Appoint Pacheta As New Coach

Villarreal have officially announced Pacheta as their new head coach, replacing former manager Unai Emery.
The 55-year-old takes over Estadi de la Ceràmica following the departure of Quique Setién, who was dismissed earlier this week after the club made a poor start to the new season.
Former Real Madrid striker Raúl who currently coaches Los Blancos’ Castilla team was reportedly interviewed for the role, but the club have opted for the experience of Pacheta, and he will take charge for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.
The former Huesca and Elche boss has been out of work since he was sacked by Valladolid back in April this year.
