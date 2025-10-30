Villagers Flee As Armed Gangs Launch Fresh Attacks In Benue

Armed gangs have carried out renewed strikes in Benue State, with the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area the target. A group led by Oraernyi, popularly called ‘Heavy’ and some herders allegedly attacked and destroyed farmlands in the Mbajir community on Sunday. Large portions of farmland in Tse Akoso were reportedly burnt down by the hoodlums, forcing villagers to flee their homes.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the attacks were masterminded by a community leader (name withheld), who reportedly threatened that anyone caught speaking about the activities of the herders would be severely dealt with.

The source said: “The threats are aimed at silencing victims and concealing the role of local collaborators in the escalating violence.” He claimed that the group led by Heavy often worked alongside herders during attacks on villages such as Tse Akoso and Danzulu, creating the impression that the assaults were solely carried out by the herders.

The source added: “Two herders identified as Bado and Musa, who participated in previous attacks, are being protected and moved around by the militia.

“They now operate from a new hideout between Tse Dunchi and Abony, along the Ukum boundary, an area deserted by residents after earlier violence.”

The resident said: “We are appealing to traditional rulers, the local government chairmen of Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and the state government to take urgent action before more lives are lost.” All efforts to reach police spokeswoman, Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.