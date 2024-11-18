Villa Vie Residences Offers Four-Year Global Cruise For Americans

Share

Florida-based luxury cruise company, Villa Vie Residences, has launched an unprecedented opportunity for Americans who may be considering a break from life under Donald Trump’s government.

The company’s newly introduced “Tour La Vie” program allows passengers to embark on a continuous global journey spanning four years.

During the trip, 140 countries will be visited without setting foot in the U.S. and the unique concept features several tailored packages designed for various durations.

Inclusive are: the one-year “Escape from Reality” cruise, the two-year “Mid-Term Selection” voyage, the three-year “Everywhere but Home” trip, and the full four-year “Skip Forward” journey.

Mikael Petterson, the founder and CEO of Villa Vie Residences, emphasized that the program is not politically driven but intended as an option for those feeling unsettled by the current political climate.

READ ALSO:

“We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win.

Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset,” Petterson shared in an interview.

“Quite frankly, we don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out,” he added.

Petterson shared some remarks on the appeal of the experience: “If you’re looking for an escape… there is no better place than on a ship, right, where you can wake up every day to a new backyard and get everything you need taken care of.”

The luxury cruise offers an extensive range of amenities to its passengers, including full board with meals, WiFi, medical services, weekly housekeeping, and bi-weekly laundry.

Alcoholic beverages are complimentary at dinner, while other drinks may come with additional charges.

Prices for this extensive voyage start at under $40,000 annually, with the cost of the four-year journey amounting to up to $320,000 for double-occupancy cabins.

The 600-passenger capacity ship, which has already set sail, allows guests to join at various ports.

Share

Please follow and like us: