Villa Two Points off Top Spot After Arsenal Win

Aston Villa moved to within two points of the summit of the Premier League with a narrow win over Arsenal, who missed out on a chance to go top.

Villa took the lead through skipper John McGinn, who brought Leon Bailey’s cross under control before hammering the ball into the net.

Arsenal had a late Kai Havertz late goal ruled out for handball by referee Jarred Gillett, with the video assistant referee upholding the call after a lengthy review.

Despite late Arsenal pressure, Villa held on to back up their statement victory over champi- ons Manchester City on Wednesday and record a club record 15th straight home league victory.

Defeat will be a blow for title- chasing Arsenal, whose run of six straight wins in all competitions came to an end at Villa Park.