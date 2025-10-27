Villa Stun City As Arsenal Scrape Past Palace

Unai Emery celebrated three years as Aston Villa manager with a hard-fought victory to end offcolour Manchester City’s ninegame unbeaten run.

Villa are unrecognisable since the Spaniard took over from Steven Gerrard in 2022 and, after a sticky start this season and shock defeat by Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday, the battling victory over City was their fourth on the bounce in the league.

The hosts netted the winner on 19 minutes courtesy of Matty Cash’s precise left-foot finish from the edge of the box after a corner, but the visitors were unhappy with the set-piece being awarded, feeling Lucas Digne had fouled Matheus Nunes in the build-up.

City had the opportunity to level just two minutes later when Phil Foden found a pass through to the usually-reliable Erling Haaland, but the striker’s low shot was smothered by Emiliano Martinez Pep Guardiola’s men were disjointed following Tuesday’s trip to Villarreal in the Champions League – and could have fallen further behind in the second half Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze scored against his former club as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Eze joined the Gunners in a deal worth £67m in the summer and his winner came from another trademark Arsenal set-piece. Declan Rice curled a free-kick into the area which was knocked down by centre-back Gabriel, then Eze acrobatically fired the ball into the corner of the net.

Crystal Palace, who lost to AEK Larnaca in midweek, did threaten on occasion with Jean-Philippe Mateta battling against the solid Arsenal defence – but they did not trouble David Raya in goal.

Arsenal nearly doubled their lead in the second half when Gabriel hit the crossbar with a header and Bukayo Saka went close with a curled effort from the edge of the penalty area.