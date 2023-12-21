Villa Sets Sights on January Acquisition Of Iheanacho; Sanusi Eyes EPL Move

Aston Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, is eyeing a January move to bring Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho to Villa Park, coinciding with the aspirations of Nigeria’s defender Zaidu Sanusi’s representatives, who hope to secure a move for the player from Porto to an English Premier League (EPL) side in the same transfer window.

Iheanacho’s contract with Championship club Leicester City is due to expire on June 30, next year. The Nigerian striker is unlikely to sign an extension and could potentially leave on a free transfer next summer if Leicester City fails to sell him next month.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa has identified Iheanacho, along with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, as potential targets. Iheanacho has displayed good form, contributing six goals and two assists in 20 appearances for Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 27-year-old was part of the Foxes’ matchday squad for the away victory against Birmingham City on Monday night after missing the previous two games due to illness.