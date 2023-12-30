Villa Hope to Halt Slump

Having fallen slightly off the pace in the Premier League title race, Aston Villa seek to revert to old ways when Burnley head to Villa Park for Saturday’s clash of the clarets. Unai Emery’s men let a two-goal lead slip in a captivating 3-2 loss to Manchester United in midweek, while Vincent Kompany’s men were seen off 2-0 by Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Unai Emery cut a particularly agitated figure in his post-match interview at Old Trafford after witnessing his Lions side disintegrate at the Theatre of Dreams, where John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker capitalised on lackadaisical Red Devils defending to propel Villa into a 2-0 half-time lead.

However, a second-half brace from Alejandro Garnacho unexpectedly clawed Man United back into the contest, and having taken advantage of their hosts’ set-piece frailties in the opening 45, Villa were undone by a late corner, where Rasmus Hojlund finally opened his Premier League account with a controlled volley.

As the ecstatic Scandinavian wheeled away in uncontrolled celebrations, Villa were left to bemoan an excruciating collapse as their 10-game unbeaten run in all tournaments came to an end, thus denying them the chance to rise above Arsenal into second place in the table Emery’s side could now find themselves four points adrift of the Spaniard’s erstwhile employers if the Gunners get the better of West Ham United on Thursday evening, and the hosts are out for two slices of redemption at Villa Park, where Sheffield United broke their astonishing 15-game Premier League winning run just before Christmas The Lions will need to bring an end to a more unsightly streak if they are to enhance their title credentials, though, as they are winless in nine fixtures when playing their final game of the calendar year at home, drawing four and losing five such contests since a 3-0 crushing of Fulham 20 years ago.