Villa Hope To Finish Job At Home In Clash With Brugge

Share

Aston Villa will look to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals when they face Club Brugge at Villa Park on Wednesday, March 12.

With a 3-1 lead from the first leg, Unai Emery’s men are aiming for their first European Cup quarter-final in over 40 years. Villa have been strong in the second half of their Champions League matches, scoring 10 of their 16 goals after the break, including two in the first leg.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have conceded 12 of their 16 goals in the latter stages of games, which could be crucial in this encounter.

Villa dominated the first leg in Belgium, with goals from Leon Bailey and Marco Asensio, plus a Brandon Mechele own goal, securing a 3-1 win.

The victory was a statement, especially after losing 1-0 to Brugge in the group stage. Villa remain unbeaten at home in the Champions League this season, winning three and drawing one.

Brugge, who impressed in the previous round by eliminating Atalanta 5-2 on aggregate, now face an uphill battle. Their last visit to England ended in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City, and they must produce something special to overturn Villa’s advantage.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

