Villa, Everton, Palace Chase Eagles Defender

Aston Villa, Everton, and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in securing the services of Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is set to become a free agent next summer when his contract with Fenerbahçe expires.

The Nigerian international, who joined Fenerbahçe in January 2021, has become an integral part of the Turkish club’s defensive lineup. However, a return to England could be on the horizon due to personal reasons.

Osayi-Samuel is reportedly keen to reunite with his girlfriend, who works in a bank in England and does not wish to leave her position. The couple has plans to marry, and his partner’s desire to stay in her job could influence his decision to move back to the Premier League.

This factor, combined with interest from several English clubs, puts Osayi-Samuel in a position to make a move at the end of his contract.

With Aston Villa, Everton, and Crystal Palace closely monitoring his situation, Osayi-Samuel may look to leverage the interest from the Premier League clubs to ensure his transition aligns with both his professional and personal aspirations.

