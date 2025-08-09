Villa Complete £30m Signing Of Nice Striker Guessand

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Nice striker Evann Guessand for £26m plus £4.3m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast forward scored 12 goals last term and was named player of the season as Nice finished fourth in France’s Ligue 1.

The France-born attacker boosts Unai Emery’s striking options at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins the only recognised centre forward in the Spaniard’s squad.

Emery was keen to reinforce his attack following the departures of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio following the expiry of their loan spells at the end of last season.

“When I heard the club wanted me I didn’t think twice,” Guessand said.

“I’m ready to give my all. Every game, every kick, every minute.”

Guessand’s arrival is Villa’s second first-team signing of the summer, following the acquisition of goalkeeper Marco Bizot from French club Brest.

Villa’s summer transfer window has been impacted by the club’s need to comply with Premier League and UEFA financial rules.

The club were fined by UEFA earlier this summer for breaching the European governing body’s squad cost ratio rules.

Villa were fined an initial £9.5m, with a further £12.9m fine conditional on compliance over a three-year period.

Guessand has made steady progress towards the highest level in recent years.

After a slow start, he took a significant step forward in the 2024-2025 season under the direction of Franck Haise at Nice.

He showed speed and the ability to beat people on the right flank, but also made great progress in finishing when used as a centre forward. His heading game is also improving, even if it’s not his first rate at the moment.

His form dropped off a little at the end of the season, but that didn’t impact his progress. Only Paris St-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi beat him to the Marc-Vivien Foé Award for Ligue 1’s best African Player of the Year 2025.

Guessand’s style of play and nationality has led to inevitable comparisons with Didier Drogba. There are similarities, given Guesand’s combination of power and technical quality.

But Drogba was a more accomplished striker when he joined Chelsea in 2004 following a breakthrough campaign with Marseille the season before.