New Arsenal Player, Viktor Gyokeres was revealed to the crowd in Singapore while 15-year-old Max Dowman once again satisfied as the Gunners beat Newcastle 3-2 in pre-season.

Arsenal’s new striker, Gyokeres rounded up a move worth up to £64m to the Gunners from Sporting on Saturday and waved to fans from the pitch before the kick-off.

However, the Arsenal fans inside the National Stadium did not get to enjoy the moment for a long time as Anthony Elanga scored his first goal in Newcastle colours with a scratched effort after Sandro Tonali picked him out inside the box in the sixth minute.

The Gunners did have chances through Kai Havertz and Ben White, but later drew level when Mikel Merino finished well from a clever Havertz flick in the 33rd minute. Just two minutes later Arsenal were in front when Havertz’s low cross was trashed into his own net by Newcastle left-back Alex Murphy.

Nine changes were made by Newcastle at half-time and almost accepted again when Nick Pope saved well from an acrobatic effort from Bukayo Saka. It was one of those subs who then drew them level when Jacob Murphy was allowed space to shoot from the edge of the area and the ball bobbled past David Raya.

Arteta, again brought on strong youngster, Dowman and the forward won a penalty following a smart run, with captain Martin Odegaard scoring from immediately to give Arsenal the win.

They travel to Hong Kong next week to play rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while Newcastle take on Team K League in South Korea.

Supporters in the stadium were mimicking the trademark celebration of the Swedish striker and, when he was welcomed to the pitch from the tunnel surrounded by flames, the noise levels went up a notch.

The 27-year-old forward has not trained with his new team-mates and came straight from the airport to greet the crowd.

“We are super happy to have Viktor with us, it’s been a long journey to get him over here.” Mikel Arteta said about his new signing.

“He’s been incredible, he was very clear from the beginning where he wanted to play and how passionate I felt from him from day one when we first spoke.

“You can see the boys, you can see the environment as well, very excited with his arrival.” added Arteta.