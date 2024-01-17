Vigilantes Rescue Abducted Victims In Benue

Following the abduction of 35 persons from a commercial vehicle at Orokam community, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State; the State Community Vigilante Group, (BSCVG) on Tuesday salved some of the victims.

The successful rescue by the vigilantes stirred up jubilations among residents and neighbouring communities as well as relations of rescued victims.

In a statement by its Ogbadibo Commander, Comr. Austin Enejor revealed that it took the joint efforts of the BSCVG, Army, police, the general public and intelligent gathering to carry out the successful operation.

He further stated that; he got a distress call on Monday from members of the public that kidnappers were on a rampage along Orokam-Ubolo road and 45 persons were kidnapped at about 9:30 pm.

“However, while I was on patrol with my men we ran into some people that were released by the kidnappers, about 36 of them both males and females.

“I approached them and some of them shared their experience with me about what they went through in the hands of the kidnappers.

“The next day today 16/1/2024, I mobilized both the police and army, we went into the forest and to the glory of God, we engaged them in a fierce gun battle and we succeeded in bringing some of them down and also recovered an AK-47 machine gun rifle and other items from them.

“In the process of engaging them, one of my officers was shot and seriously wounded, he is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

“We want to urge members of the public to carry out their legitimate businesses and report every suspicious element within their communities,” he said.