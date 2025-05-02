Vigilante Shoots Final Year Poly Student Dead In Delta

Share

An operative of a vigilance group has shot dead a final year student of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku. The incident occurred at about 9:00 am on Tuesday, it was learnt.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was a student of the Department of Laboratory Science Technology (ND), was in his apartment reading for an examination he had to write by 1:00 pm same day when the incident occurred.

It was learnt that the vigilante, who was in his own apartment, opposite the room of the deceased, shot and killed the student instantly.

However, upon his arrest, the vigilante said he mistakenly pointed a loaded gun towards the deceased’s room as he tried to pick something from the ground inside his own room and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Meanwhile, police in Oghara have arrested the suspect and deposited the corpse of the victim in a morgue.

When contacted for comments, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe confirmed the report in a WhatsApp message in Warri.

