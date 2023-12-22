Vigilante Group, Pensioners Get Free Health Insurance

The Director-General of the Edo State Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Rock Amegor, has disclosed the provision of free health insurance for members of the state Security Vigilante Network and pensioners. While disclosing this in Benin, Amegor, who said the state government was committed to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare delivery, noting that the service would mitigate out-of- pocket spending for the beneficiaries and facilitate the attainment of Universal Health Coverage for all residents.

To ensure a smooth facilitation of the programme, the Edo State Government has set out N1bn to cover the healthcare initiative. While thanking the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the step, he said the state was the second in Nigeria that is providing such facility for pensioners free of charge. “I want to use this opportunity to call on all pensioners across the 18 local government areas of Edo State to take advantage and start enrollment as soon as details of enrollment come out.

“As part of the government’s initiative for Universal Health Coverage for citizens of the state, the Edo State Government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, has decided to cover pensioners across the 18 local government areas of the state free of charge. This initiative has been borne out of the economic downturn, as pensioners who have served us should not worry about paying out-of-pocket when they get to the health care facilities, as it brings stability to the pensioners.

“The service covered is a robust medical care that can take care of about 70 to 80 percent of all medi- cal challenges expected at one point in our lives and the services include medical, eye care and dental care amongst other care. “We thank the Edo State Government and are urging other state governors to emulate Edo State to ensure our pensioners are covered and need not worry about their health.”

“The government of Obaseki has been digitalised and most of our information from September 1st are now in our electronic system and we are lifting all the over 11,000 details we have gotten from our ICT and will verify those who are alive, relocated, those who need to update their profile. “After this, in the first quarter of next year, we will reach out to pensioners and allocate facilities closest to their houses.

We need to scrutinise the details as service has started for over 200,000 enrollees. So, to onboard the 12,000 pensioners into the scheme will not be difficult for us,” he added. According to the details, the onboarding process for pension- ers and vigilante operatives would started yesterday, Thursday December 21, 2023.