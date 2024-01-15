Vigilante Group Apprehends Cable Thieves In Adamawa

Three suspected electricity cable thieves have been arrested for stealing cables at Sabore Guga, a community along the MayoBelwa–Jada road in the southern part of Adamawa State.

The suspects who were identified as Emmanuel Kefas, 45, Jonah Linus, 39, and Mustapha Aliyu, 38.; were arrested by the vigilantes of the state.

The cables were identified as those deployed by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).

The YEDC, which disclosed the arrests, said it was in line with efforts to check the stealing of the company’s assets.

The Head of Corporate Communications of the company, Olugbenga Adebola, said, “The arrest comes as a result of the company’s ongoing efforts to combat the illegal tampering with power infrastructure that has been a persistent challenge for the distribution of electricity in the region.”

Adebola alleged that in recent times, vandals have attempted to cut cables at Target Junction and Ghana Crescent at Bekaji, both in the state capital, Yola.

“The successful arrest of these individuals serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts between YEDC, vigilant community members and law enforcement agencies in addressing the issue of vandalism within their operational areas,” the YEDC official said.