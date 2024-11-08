Vigilance Group Member Killed, 4 Missing As Cultists Attack Rivers Community

Share

Heavily armed men suspected to be cult members reportedly attacked Omuwhoke Ngbume village, Obele Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, killing a local vigilance group (OSPAC) member and shooting at four other persons that have been declared missing.

The suspected cultists stormed the village with motorbikes and started shooting at their targets, whom they accused of giving information about their activities to security operatives.

According to one of the persons attacked by the cultists, who managed to escape, four persons, including his brother are still missing following the attack, which took place on Wednesday, November 6.

Speaking via telephone, the man who gave his name as Eze, blamed the attack on a suspected cult member called Naked,. According to him, “My name is Eze, from Obele town in Emohua LGA. My brother and I were in the house when we heard the sound of a bike (motorbike) in front of our house.”

He alleged that the suspect who made Obele his camp, commits kidnapping and all sorts of crimes in the town, but that when these this thing happen, the security agencies will not know who to hold, “because whenever they come, he will run into the bush.”

“These are the things happening in Obele,” he said, adding that the suspect invaded his house, turned it upside up and set fire to it, I had to go to the Police in Rumuji, I have made entry there.” Also, a former Councillor in Port Harcourt ward 17, Chigozie Woka, who hails from Obele, has also linked the crisis rocking the community to Naked, linking him to the destruction of his house by gunmen on Sunday, November 3.

He said that Naked (Chinanu Eleonu) is not from Obele Community, but uses it as a base to carry out his criminal activities, including kidnapping, noting that security agencies have found it difficult to arrest him because whenever they come, he will run into the bush.

“These are the things happening in Obele. After he scattered my house and put fire in my house, I have to go to the Police in Rumuji, I have made entry there,” he said “This youngman is not from Obele, he is from Ibaa, he comes to Obele to take refuge.

He called me on phone to say I am working with the security agency to chase him out of Obele, I told him I am not working with anybody because I don’t have any plans like that. “What is my crime, that I am working with security agencies and I want them to chase him out of obele. I have been fighting against this crime.

I want Obele to be a peaceful land just like other communities. But in a reaction, Achor Eg- beruwho, acting youth chairman of Omuobu Village in Ibaa who spoke on behalf of Chinanu Eleonu (Naked) denied the allegations, rather he accused Chigozie Woka of sponsoring cultists to attack and kill him (Naked).

Share

Please follow and like us: