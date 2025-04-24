Vietnam, U.S. Begin Trade Talks As Looming 46% Tariffs Threaten Economic Stability

Share

On Wednesday, Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien holds a high-level phone conversation with United States (US) Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, marking the formal start of crucial trade negotiations amid escalating concerns over proposed U.S. tariffs.

The dialogue comes as Washington considers imposing punitive tariffs of up to 46% on Vietnamese exports, a move that could severely impact Vietnam’s export-driven economy and threaten its position as a key manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

While the U.S. has temporarily delayed implementation of the tariffs until July, the threat continues to cast a shadow over Vietnam’s economic outlook and investor confidence.

The United States is Vietnam’s largest export market, and any disruption could reverberate through key sectors including electronics, textiles, and machinery.

Speaking after the call, Minister Dien emphasized Vietnam’s willingness to resolve outstanding issues based on mutual benefit.

“Vietnam is ready to deal with existing issues on the basis of mutual interests,” he said. “The U.S. side hopes to reach mutual agreement towards a stable and sustainable trade relationship.”

There has been no immediate public comment from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative regarding the conversation.

In a related development, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Tuesday directed government agencies to intensify efforts against trade fraud, counterfeiting, and other practices that have raised concerns in Washington.

The directive underscores Hanoi’s urgency in addressing trade compliance issues and preserving its strategic economic ties with the U.S.

Observers view the talks as a critical test for Vietnam’s ability to navigate growing protectionist pressures globally while maintaining investor confidence and access to major export markets.

