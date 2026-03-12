Vietnam Seeks Stronger Ties With APC

The Ambassador of Vietnam to Nigeria, Mr. Bui Quoc Hung, has expressed optimism about deeper bilateral cooperation between the two nations following a visit to the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, the envoy said he was delighted to engage with the party leadership, noting that discussions centred on strengthening relations and sharing insights into Vietnam’s political and economic development.

According to him, the interaction provided an opportunity to explain Vietnam’s political system and the significance of the upcoming national congress of the ruling party as the country prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of its political evolution.

He observed that both nations share several historical and demographic similarities, including their struggles to defend and grow their economies, as well as their large youthful populations.

“We shared with him the political system in Vietnam and the national congress of the party as we mark the 50th anniversary. We also noted similarities between our two countries in terms of history, defence of our economies, and our young population,” the ambassador said.

The envoy further described both countries as peace-loving nations occupying strategic positions in their respective regions — Vietnam in Southeast Asia and Nigeria in West Africa.

He also commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying Nigeria has recorded notable progress in recent years under the leadership of the APC.

“Nigeria is recording very good achievements in terms of macroeconomic stability, stabilising the naira, and improving investment. Nigeria has made significant gains in the last few years,” he said.

The ambassador expressed hope that the APC would remain politically successful in the next electoral cycle, noting that presidential and legislative elections are expected in January 2027.

On areas of partnership, the envoy said discussions focused on cooperation in agriculture, information and communications technology (ICT), human resource development, and cultural exchanges, all aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Responding, the APC National Chairman said the major takeaway from the meeting was the opportunity to learn from Vietnam’s transformation from a third-world country into a rapidly developing economy.

He noted that Vietnam’s development roadmap, which aims to achieve stable middle-income status by 2030 and become a fully developed country by 2045, offers valuable lessons for Nigeria.

The party chairman emphasised that Nigeria is also pursuing strategic infrastructure and manpower development projects designed to stimulate economic growth and regional trade.

He cited major infrastructure initiatives, including the Sokoto–Badagry highway, the Lagos–Calabar coastal road, the Warri–Kano gas pipeline, and the Lagos–Maradi rail project linking Nigeria with neighbouring Niger Republic.

According to him, the Lagos–Maradi corridor will significantly enhance Nigeria’s export capacity and provide critical access routes for landlocked countries such as Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso, and Sudan.

He added that Nigeria hopes to deepen cooperation with Vietnam as both countries pursue economic growth and regional leadership.

“We want to work with them as partners in progress and ensure that we move alongside them in development,” he said.