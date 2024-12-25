Vietnam Officials Go On Trial Over Covid-19 Flight Bribes

Share

More than a dozen Vietnamese officials went on trial in Hanoi yesterday for alleged corruption over repatriation flights during the Covid-19 pandemic, a scandal that saw 54 people jailed last year.

The case is part of a major anti-graft drive that has led to the resignation of a president and two deputy prime ministers in a country where political changes are usually carefully orchestrated.

Last year, 54 officials and businesspeople were found guilty of receiving, offering or acting as the go-between for bribes that state media said totalled $9.5 million.

They included four former senior officials at the minis- tries of foreign affairs, health and public security, who were handed life sentences, reports AFP.

