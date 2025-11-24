Vietnam Floods Leave At Least 90 Dead, 12 Missing

At least 90 people have died and another 12 are missing after days of heavy rain in Vietnam led to flooding and landslides. The Vietnamese government says 186,000 homes have been damaged across the country, with more than three million livestock swept away.

Officials estimate there has been hundreds of millions of pounds worth of damage. The mountainous province of Dak Lak has been severely impacted, recording more than 60 deaths since 16 November, according to news agency AFP.

The floods are the latest extreme weather event to hit Vietnam in recent months, after typhoons Kalmaegi and Bualoi hit the country within weeks of each other, reports the BBC.

Some 258,000 people were without power yesterday morning and sections of major motorways and train tracks were blocked, officials said. Military and police resources have been mobilised to assist in the hardest hit areas.