Vieira Named New Coach Of Italian Side Genoa

Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, has been appointed as the new head coach of Serie A club Genoa. The 48-year-old joins a club that is in 17th position in the Italian top flight, one point above the relegation zone.

The former Crystal Palace manager, who left RC Strasbourg in July, succeeds ex-Italy striker Alberto Gilardino, who had been in charge since December 2022 Under 2006 World Cup winner Gilardino, Genoa had won two of their 12 league matches this season a n d w e r e knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Sampdoria on penalties.

