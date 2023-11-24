Videoboyy Unveils Innovative Marketing Approach With Inspiring Video

Renowned Instagram comedian and Creative Director, Videoboyy, also known as Poopoomia, took the social media world by storm with a profoundly inspirational video.

In a strategic shift, Videoboyy whose real name is Ogbogu Onyeka Precious, unveiled his distinctive marketing approach, announcing his intention to proactively reach out to brands for endorsements rather than waiting for brands to approach him.

In less than three hours, Videoboyy executed an aggressive marketing strategy for Drip Soap by Don Jazzy through his Instagram page. The impact was monumental.

The video caught the attention of Don Jazzy, who reposted it on his own page. The report garnered an astonishing 1 million views, 80,000 likes, and over 3,000 comments, creating a buzz that echoed across social media.

Undeterred by the online success, Videoboyy took his marketing prowess to the physical realm. He stormed the Drip Soap stand at the International Trade Fair with a captivating presence. This bold move did not go unnoticed, resulting in an invitation to the Drip Soap headquarters.

At the headquarters, Videoboyy had the opportunity to meet with the CEO, engaging in discussions that went beyond the conventional realms of marketing. The comedian laid out his innovative ideas, emphasizing a unique and personalized approach that he believed would elevate the brand’s presence.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Videoboyys’s journey from a spontaneous Instagram post to a face-to-face meeting with the CEO demonstrates the power of creative and proactive marketing in the digital age.

His success not only brought attention to Drip Soap but also showcased the potential for influencers to redefine the dynamics of brand collaborations.

In a world where authenticity and creativity reign supreme, Videoboyy’s story serves as an inspiring testament to the possibilities that unfold when one takes a bold step beyond the ordinary.