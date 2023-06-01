New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Video: Watch As Biden Tumbles At Air Force Ceremony

The President of the United States, Joe Biden on Thursday tumbled after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Although, New Telegraph reliably gathered that President Biden is unhurt after the incident, but the video of the incident has, however, gone viral on social media.

According to the report, the 80-year-old Biden after delivering the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, shook hands with a cadet and began walking back to his seat when he fell.

But the Air Force personnel quickly helped him up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election. His official doctor’s report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

It was reported that, shortly after winning his poll against the incumbent Donald

, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog in November 2022.

DC_Draino took to his official twitter handle and tweet “This man needs to retire and spend his final days relaxing with his family.

Joe Biden just fell at the Air Force graduation ceremony

This man needs to retire and spend his final days relaxing with family

pic.twitter.com/bX13GqDfk9

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 1, 2023

