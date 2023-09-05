Video Of Tinubu Arrival At New Delhi For G-20 Summit In India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in New Delhi ahead of the G-20 Summit in India.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu was received by Senior Government officials of the Indian and Nigerian Governments.

The Nigerian President is anticipated to talk at the G20 Summit about Nigeria’s perspective on the subject “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which emphasises the need for international cooperation to overcome the problems facing humanity and the environment.

President Tinubu travelled alongside some members of his cabinet which are Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

President Tinubu will return to Nigeria immediately after the conclusion of the Summit.

