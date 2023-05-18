Video Of Officers Flogging Woman Old – Osun Police

The police in Osun State have debunked a viral video showing police officers beating a woman, saying it is an old video. In the video on social media, the woman being beaten Tola Abdulazeez was standing beside a police patrol van. Police spokeswoman Yemisi Opalola in a statement on Wednesday said the trending video was an incident that occurred in Iwo during the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020.

She said: “The policemen involved were made to face the force disciplinary measures and they have been sanctioned accordingly. “We wish to state that the video is misinform- ing and misleading, which is a calculated attempt to incite the public against the police.”

While warning against the spreading of false information, the Commissioner of Police Patrick Longe urged the public to disregard the video as such could trigger members of the public’s anger against the police. Tola stated that the trending video has brought about memories she had tried to let go of.

She said: “Reminiscing this moment has not been easy. “This video trending again is bringing about memories I have tried to let go. I was brutally brutalized but Nigerians stood for me. Nigerians condemned the act and supported me with their voices, thank you all again.”