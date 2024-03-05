Video Of Mr Ibu’s Body Leaving Mortuary For Burial Surface Online

The remains of the late Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, have been moved from the hospital to his hometown in Enugu State for burial.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the veteran actor died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 2, at the age of 62.

In a viral clip on the internet, Mr Ibu’s body could be seen wheeled out of the mortuary by the hospital staff.

His two sons, Daniel and Valentine Okafor were present with his wife Stella Okafor.

Stella was spotted dressed in all black as she watched her husband’s body being moved away amid tears.

Watch the video below: