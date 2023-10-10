Video Of Mohbad’s Swollen Hand After Fight With Primeboy

New Telegraph reports that the video surfaced online days after the Lagos State Police Command had claimed that Mohbad’s sudden demise was a result of the injuries sustained from an altercation he had with Primeboy.

In the video shared on Tiktok with the handle @Celebritygossiphq, the user followed with a caption that reads, “Wahala Pro Max !!! This was Mohbad’s hand; he called a nurse to come to treat him for injuries after he fought with Primeboy at his last show with D’Generals in Ikorodu.”

Meanwhile, concerned individuals have stormed the comment page of the post to react to the video.

See some reactions below:

sureNonny: “‎Mohbad refused to go to the hospital to treat this because he was on drugs…& his private nurse was not around B4 they contacted d auxiliary nurse.”

Mus Murphy: “‎You started shifting attention to primeboy.. how about those people in the car with him that make videos? Where are those guys ???”

ogpeller2: “‎This is mohbad hand look closely at you we also see is face this guy suffer oooooo God please fight for him.”

Jael Jay: “‎Two things might have happened in that car 1 is maybe Moh found out his best friend was eating with the enemy they fought Prime boy panicked he called.”

Divine DMS Wyre: “‎The rest people make them mention for the matter na people make them use work mohbad kill am.”

Loveth Katie’s: “‎Now I know why the nurse was giving him tatanus, if it was not looking swollen she wouldn’t have the guy hit him wt a poisoned ring dey fight wit.”

Nazzymeldys: “Mohbad hand swole up and the guy the announced his death, his face swole up too. That means dey had a fig#t.”

Ismail Momoh: “‎Una plan no go work…make the so-called wife come out to come talk. The boys in the car whr them, Dey????.”

Click link to watch Mohbad’s swollen hand.