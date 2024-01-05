Video Of MohBad Rejecting Drink Months Before His Death Surfaces Online

A throwback video of late Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad, rejecting a drink from one of his fans has surfaced online.

In celebration of late Mohbad’s posthumous birthday, fans and well wishers have been sprouting out old videos of him in remembrance and celebrations on social media.

In one of the shared videos on the Internet, a fan, whose face was not revealed, was seen offering a drink to the singer, but MohBad remained calm and refused to take it.

While on stage, MohBad danced, sang along with his friend, Bella Shrumda, and shook hands with his fans without creating any scenes.

READ ALSO:

Shortly after the video appeared online, fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about the singer.

See some reactions below:

Arinola_Cole: “‎You see as lifestyle come meet him for that place so he won’t take that drink , omo ehn . happy post humous birthday Mohbad we really miss you.”

youngbarbie793: “‎Nobody is talking about the way he was looking at Bella Such a bond.”

Abi Dollypi: “‎sometimes I see why he can’t live long, everyone wants a piece of him, constantly draining his energy because he’s truly light. ko easy to live long this loved. it’s the way he died that hurts more.”

taetsomohubedu: “‎the love we have for you mohbad won’t be expired, until we meet always remains in our and mind.”

Atokeclassic: “‎The way I Dey see Bella yesterday I just Dey think about MOHBAD I know if is alive they will come to the show together Continue to Rest In Peace.”

Honouredwealth: “‎The warm sweet look he gave Bella Happy Birthday legend.”

Adees Beauty Port: “‎Nigerians I want U Guys To know that the World hasn’t forgotten about IMOLEWE Say JUSTICE4MOHBAD.”

Promzy: “‎i’m yet to see someone who looks tall when standing next to mohbad. rest easy dear.”

clasiqbyagi1: “‎They’ve been setting mohbad up so far I guess how they would gave him unknown drink . Justice for mohbad.”

Click link to watch video