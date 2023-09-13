Video Of How Naira Marley Ridicules Mohbad’s Father Surface Online

A rare video of Nigerian singer, Naira Marley speaking to the father of Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, surfaced online amid allegations that he triggered the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Rumours have been speculating online that the singer died of an ear infection after he went to an undisclosed hospital seeking medical treatment, during which he was injected and passed out shortly after the process.

However, an old video of Mohbad’s father speaking to Naira Marley about his son surfaced online and this has gained a considerable amount of attention online.

During their conversation, Naira Marley could be seen ridiculing Mohbad’s father, as he lay on his bed videoing the poor man while they were conversing, showing no sign of respect.

Naira Marley revealed to Mohbad’s father that his son had, on several occasions, forgotten the lyrics to his songs, his phone password, and even his account number.

This revelation shocked his father in the video.

Meanwhile, well-wishers of the late Nigerian singer have taken to the comment section to share their views on the matter.

See some reactions below:

@omocr7: “Just take a look at how he’s disrespecting someone’s father. I wish Nigerian police would investigate this issue without being Nigerian police.”

@noraliam_: “Why on earth would you record someone’s dad coming to have a serious convo with you.”

@Iamobrash: “@officialnairam1, why did you ridicule the old man? You were in bed while the old man was standing. God punish poverty o.”

@SamsayGeedo: “Someone’s father came to plead with you, you dey chill, dey record am, come post am. That’s too bad mehn.”

@9thchloud: “No be only to carry gun kill person be murder. Obviously Naira no like this guy. Why did Dey record papa Dey talking about personal issues? So u can show it as proof bah? We know the scope beg.”

Watch the video below:

This was Mohbad’s father discussing his frail health with Naira Marley. Something is wrong somewhere, and Mohbad’s d£ath needs to be investigated May God grant him eternal rest. Tinubu| Banky W| 2 Face| Ear infection| Atiku| Marlians| Jesus| Bella Shmurda| Chicago State… pic.twitter.com/kch0PRNmOS — Alákòwé (@alakowee) September 13, 2023

